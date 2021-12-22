Dear side chicks, here are 5 dangers of dating a married man

It’s not all fun and games until the wife enters the scene upon having learnt of her husband’s affair. And in most cases, the wife ends up blaming the ‘other woman.’

Despite knowing the danger, many women continue the affair because they just can’t get away from the charm of a married man.

But if you’re one of these women, then these dangers should provide you with some much-needed caution.

Lies all round

When you date a married man, you will have to lie at every step of the relationship. You might lie to keep your affair within wraps from your friends, family and this may make you feel guilty about dating someone so forbidden. People will instantly criticise you for this.

The ‘home-wrecker’ tag

No matter how equally guilty the married man is, people are always going to call you the ‘homewrecker.’ Even if he has told you how rocky his marriage was, even before meeting you, people will automatically assume that you caused a rift between a married couple.

Brutal ignorance

One of the many dangers of dating a married man is, other people will slowly drift apart from you because not many people will agree with your ideals of dating someone married. You will further struggle to talk about your feelings with other people because nobody will listen to you.

Restrictions

You will always have to face restrictions when it comes to expressing your love for him. You can’t call or text him at any time you want because there is the fear of getting caught by his wife or someone else. You both can’t really be seen out in public, anywhere near his home. You both can probably only meet in private and this self-control can cost you too much.

Gossips all around