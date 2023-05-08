ADVERTISEMENT
Ex Ghanaian MP, Dominic Fobih, 80, weds 27-year-old lady in 9th marriage

Berlinda Entsie

Dominic Fobih and his wife
Former Member of Parliament for Assin South, Prof Dominic Fobih is the latest Ghanaian groom in town.

The former Education Minister has tied the knot for the ninth time.

Reports indicate his bride is a 27-year-old woman.

The couple’s traditional marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step.

The politician was dressed in a Kente cloth and his new wife wore a white and gold beaded-laced corset gown.

Prof Fobih held his wife’s waist with his right hand, while she had her hands on his shoulders.

A heartfelt appreciation message accompanied their picture, “Thank you for being with us on this special occasion and making it the most memorable day of our lives – Mr and Mrs Dominic Fobih.”

Dominic Fobih and his wife
Born on July 16, 1942, Dominic Fobih was the Member of Parliament for Assin South from January 2001 to January 2017 representing the New Patriotic Party.

He served as the Minister of Lands, Forestry, and Mines during Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour’s administration.

Prior to his retirement, Mr Fobin was a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast.

