For men: 5 secrets about women's orgasm you should know

It’s not always easy to tell if a woman orgasms. The thing about vaginal orgasms is that there is a massive range of what that experience could look and feel like (some don’t even involve the vagina). Some people don’t even know they’re having an orgasm themselves.

However, some clues might give her away. Find them out below:

Start slow

Brush her breasts tenderly during foreplay; unlike an aroused areola and nipple, these areas are really more sensitive. Slowly intrude closer to her nipples, observing her reaction. A steady increase is something that many ladies enjoy during manual stimulation. While stimulating the clitoris, dive in gradually. Here, slow and steady wins the race.

Turn her on

Well, the sex starts long before the clothes come off. Good looks may turn women on but a clean house and good humour can be powerful aphrodisiacs. So, make her laugh, clean that house, play some romantic music, and light that vanilla candle. It does matter.

Speak when you’re in the act

Don’t just think of your genitals as a magic wand when your words can throw a charm or two. Women generally feel conscious about how they look sans clothes. If you’re really looking to up your game, tell her you like what you see.

Learn the art of oral sex

You can’t simply make it feel like a fight. Instead, work your way inside with hard, broad tongue strokes, and kiss her inner thighs, and inner and outer lips first. Keep an eye on her hip movements to determine her preferred rhythm. When you try various methods, pay attention to her gasps and moans. They’ll lead you on to the pleasure city.

Stop obsessing over orgasms