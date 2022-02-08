For women: 5 best gifts to get for your man this Valentine's Day

There are plenty of gift options available on both, online and offline markets when you look for Valentine's Day gifts for her. But, when it comes to finding gifts for him like for your boyfriend or husband or any of your male friends, the options become fewer.

Men can go for flowers, chocolates and cards to impress their women on Valentine's Day, especially when they find themselves confused about what to gift and what not. But, such gifts do not actually work for all men.

This is a little complicated. If your coupledom isn’t defined, you don’t want to go too cheesy. But you also don’t want to show up to your Valentine’s Day date empty-handed, particularly if he’s gone the extra mile for you.

Flowers and chocolate may be the classic Valentine's Day gifts, but a gift that shows you really know your partner is so much sweeter. Whether he's into travel, craft beer, sports, music, cooking, tech, gardening, or something else entirely, we've got you covered.

Scroll down to shop all the sickest Valentine's Day gifts for your boyfriend, husband and every situationship in between.

Beard grooming and trimming kit for men

You love his beard. Help him keep it groomed and soft with this kit.

Wristwatch

Even if jewellery isn't his thing, a black-on-black timepiece is a no-brainer. It'll keep him punctual and go with everything.

Classic wine box

Subscription boxes are always a fun gift because you never know if the recipient might just find their new favourite product. This box is perfect for champagne connoisseurs and comes with three bottles - two classic flavours and one novel find. It also comes with glass so they can dive right in without wasting any time digging one out.

A minimalist leather slim wallet

A simple wallet comes in tons of different colours, will house all his cards and cash neatly, and is slim enough to easily slide into his back pocket effortlessly.

Perfume