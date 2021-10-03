In fact, many people do a whole of things for attention sending guests loud silence.
Groom goes viral for grinding wedding guest in front of bride
Wedding days are mostly happy days in people’s lives, one can do a whole of things seeing the crowd.
Recommended articles
This may be the case as a groom goes viral for grinding wedding guest while they stood up to the dancefloor to dance.
In a video cited by Pulse.com.gh, the groom who couldn't stop but jump on the dancefloor caught a young lady, stood behind her and started grinding her.
While the guest didn't hold back, she gave her back to the groom and danced in all excitement while the bride sat watching them.
Meanwhile, social media has condemned the act stating that the groom's act was disrespectful to his bride.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh