Their pre-wedding photos are poetic and sweet.

Jonathan and the love of his life, Priscilla met through a friend when he asked for the number of Priscilla.

When the number was given, Jonathan wanted to be more than just friends at that time with Priscilla but she turned him down.

They, however, became friends and now, the two are preparing to get married.

Priscilla shares her love story:

“3 years ago he asked his friend to link him up to me after seeing my photo on his WhatsApp status, so I agreed and we became friends. He wanted to be more than friends at that time but I wasn’t ready so we kept it cool for some months. After being good friends we became best friends and then he asked me out again, he was so sweet, calm, kind, patient and so loving so I accepted. After being in love with this handsome and caring gentleman he asked me to be his wife. He gives me goosebumps anytime I am around him. I love you Jonathan and I accept to be with you till eternity.”

