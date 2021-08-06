RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Here's why a man must not marry a lady who is older than him - Lutterodt

Ghanaian controversial marriage and relationship expert Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodtis has debunked the issue of 'age is just a number' in relationships.

According to him, a man must not marry a lady who is older than him.

Speaking on the Mpensenpensenmu show on Adom TV, the counsellor claimed that, age is not just a number because even one year age difference between two partners stands for 10 years generational gab.

Lutterodt said that a man stands to suffer for the rest of his life if he does not heed this advice not to marry an older woman.

Continuing, he said, a man must be at least three years older than the woman and at most seven years older.

