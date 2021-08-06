Here's why a man must not marry a lady who is older than him - Lutterodt

According to him, a man must not marry a lady who is older than him.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian controversial marriage and relationship expert Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodtis has debunked the issue of 'age is just a number' in relationships.
According to him, a man must not marry a lady who is older than him.
Speaking on the Mpensenpensenmu show on Adom TV, the counsellor claimed that, age is not just a number because even one year age difference between two partners stands for 10 years generational gab.
Lutterodt said that a man stands to suffer for the rest of his life if he does not heed this advice not to marry an older woman.
Continuing, he said, a man must be at least three years older than the woman and at most seven years older.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh