4 ways to make phone calls with your boyfriend interesting

Keeping phone conversations interesting is an art, and with these tips, you'll be painting a masterpiece in no time.

1. Plan a virtual date

Why wait for in-person dates to have fun together? Plan a virtual date night! Decide on a movie you both want to watch, press play at the same time, and share your reactions over the phone.

Or, pick a recipe, cook together while on the call, and then sit down to eat 'together'. It’s a cute way to share experiences even when you’re miles apart.

2. Play games

Bring out your playful side by engaging in phone games. Try “20 Questions” where you think of something, and he asks up to 20 yes-or-no questions to guess what it is.

Or dive into “Would You Rather?” for some hilarious and sometimes deep conversations. These games can lead to unexpected laughs and deeper understandings of each other.

3. Share your day in detail

Instead of the usual “My day was fine,” dive into the details. Share the little moments, like a funny thing that happened on your way to work or a new song that’s stuck in your head.

Encouraging your boyfriend to do the same can turn the conversation into a mosaic of shared daily experiences, making you feel closer.

4. Dream together

Use your phone calls as a canvas to paint your future together. Talk about dream vacations, career aspirations, or even silly things like what you’d do if you won the lottery.

These conversations not only make calls interesting but also strengthen your bond by aligning your hopes and dreams.

Keep the spark alive

Keeping phone calls with your boyfriend engaging is all about being creative, open, and sometimes, a little silly.

By incorporating some of these ideas into your calls, you’re not just passing the time; you’re building memories and strengthening your connection.