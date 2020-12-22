It turns out that there are plenty of more ‘subtle’ things about a woman that excites the (interest of a) man.

Once you find a man that you’re into and you start getting physical, you start looking for turn-ons for guys in an effort to keep things nice and steamy in your relationship.

I’m sure you don’t need a ton of help in this department, but if you need a little inspiration, below are some traits that can actually turn a man on:

Ambitious and independent

A lady that has her ducks in a row and can bankroll herself is a major turn on. But, be sure that you don’t come off as a braggart talking all about your achievements and showing off, that’s when independence becomes a turn-off. Remember men are not into high maintenance women.

A lady with an appetite

First of all, a man will appreciate it when you can cook a good meal for him. You don’t have to match Gordon Ramsay’s culinary prowess it’s the thought that counts. It’s also super cute when you can chow down a bowl of food. Men generally love food and eat a lot so if you have a great appetite, that’s a good thing for most guys.

Wearing men's clothes

You know those lazy weekends when you wake up and wear his shirt or t-shirt? No makeup on, hair down etc, men like that. Of course, every now and then you can get dolled up for your man but you should also show him that you’re confident in your own skin, without the makeup or stylish clothes.

In fact, once in a while surprise him by showing up in say baggy or boyfriend jeans or something if he’s always used to seeing you in girly outfits. The fact you can switch up outfits and look good in anything is a major turn on for most guys.

A girl that can play PS with the guys or knows a thing or two about sports

You don’t have to know all the footballers out there but men will appreciate a girl that can just kick it with boys, play PS together or watch a football game without nagging or complaining every other second. On this point, the men also appreciate competitiveness – you know when you’re playing say a game of cards with your man and you nudge him after you win? Not like in a fighting way but just being a little bit extra? Yeah, that shit is cute.

Laughing

It’ll boost a guy’s confidence to know that he can make you happy. Even if the joke was lame, smile. Happy girls are the prettiest, they say.