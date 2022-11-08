Marriage material: 5 types of people you shouldn't marry

Unfortunately, there are some types of people who simply don’t have what it takes to uphold their vows and put in the effort it takes for a long-term commitment.

You may have noticed that everything about the person is perfect yet they avoid committing to you in the form of marriage.

While this can be a huge red flag, it is also important to understand why your partner is not inching towards marriage, even though your relationship is well and good.

Here are 5 types of people who just aren't marriage material:

The one who is never wrong

If your partner always boasts about righteousness and the fact that he is never wrong, it can be quite difficult to live with such a person. It can be very irritating to tell your partner that they can also be wrong when all they do is burst into fits.

The one who overreacts

A person who overreacts in every situation and creates unnecessary drama is certainly not marriage material. If your partner flips out at the tiniest argument, there is no guarantee that they will listen to you patiently when it comes to important discussions.

The one who gives you anxiety

If you are always a tad bit anxious every time you and your partner go out on a date, then something is wrong. He might try to tell you to trust him, but it is alright to keep your heart safe and protected from hurt. He may give you the feeling that nothing is really ever settled between you two when it comes to relationships.

The one who can't stop unnecessary spending

Obviously, someone who can’t handle their finances isn’t the right person to settle down with.

Marriage requires financial stability, a stable source of income, determining your financial priorities, and, if possible, saving regularly.

Sometimes you might even have to restrain yourself from making a pleasant, but otherwise, unnecessary purchase to put some money aside that’ll come in handy in your marriage.

The types that are always buying expensive things, making unnecessary purchases, or using shopping as a means of relieving stress aren’t marriage material — at least until they learn to be smart about spending money.

The narcissist

A narcissist can't admit when he or she is wrong and has hissy fits when others try to assert their needs. Clearly, those aren't qualities you're looking for in a long-term partner