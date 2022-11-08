It’s easy to get carried away by the burning enthusiasm and the bliss of a relationship and rush into thinking that your partner is the right person to build a future with.
Marriage material: 5 types of people you shouldn't marry
Before deciding to walk down the aisle, check out these characters from your partner.
Recommended articles
Unfortunately, there are some types of people who simply don’t have what it takes to uphold their vows and put in the effort it takes for a long-term commitment.
You may have noticed that everything about the person is perfect yet they avoid committing to you in the form of marriage.
While this can be a huge red flag, it is also important to understand why your partner is not inching towards marriage, even though your relationship is well and good.
Here are 5 types of people who just aren't marriage material:
- The one who is never wrong
If your partner always boasts about righteousness and the fact that he is never wrong, it can be quite difficult to live with such a person. It can be very irritating to tell your partner that they can also be wrong when all they do is burst into fits.
- The one who overreacts
A person who overreacts in every situation and creates unnecessary drama is certainly not marriage material. If your partner flips out at the tiniest argument, there is no guarantee that they will listen to you patiently when it comes to important discussions.
- The one who gives you anxiety
If you are always a tad bit anxious every time you and your partner go out on a date, then something is wrong. He might try to tell you to trust him, but it is alright to keep your heart safe and protected from hurt. He may give you the feeling that nothing is really ever settled between you two when it comes to relationships.
- The one who can't stop unnecessary spending
Obviously, someone who can’t handle their finances isn’t the right person to settle down with.
Marriage requires financial stability, a stable source of income, determining your financial priorities, and, if possible, saving regularly.
Sometimes you might even have to restrain yourself from making a pleasant, but otherwise, unnecessary purchase to put some money aside that’ll come in handy in your marriage.
The types that are always buying expensive things, making unnecessary purchases, or using shopping as a means of relieving stress aren’t marriage material — at least until they learn to be smart about spending money.
- The narcissist
A narcissist can't admit when he or she is wrong and has hissy fits when others try to assert their needs. Clearly, those aren't qualities you're looking for in a long-term partner
This is someone who cannot empathize with those around them. Think about being in a relationship with a narcissist for a minute: Any time you’re hurt, need support or count on them to consider how you might feel -- they won’t be there for you. No real understanding, no sincere apologies, no consideration. That's definitely not the relationship you want.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh