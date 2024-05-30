8 'nice' things people do that are actually very rude

Here are some not-so-nice things people do:

1. Asking someone to smile for you

If you see someone who isn’t smiling, stop telling them to smile for you. You are asking them to smile so you will feel better, not because you care about what might be upsetting them, and the truth is, nothing might actually be wrong with them.

2. Telling someone not to worry

If you notice that someone is worried or down about something and they share this with you, don’t tell them ‘not to worry', but rather empathise with them.

3. Saying 'whatever you want'

When someone asks you what you want, actually tell them what you want instead of saying it. "Whatever you want." It's not very considerate and leaves the decision-making up to them.

4. Complimenting their weight

If you think someone has lost or gained weight and they might be happy about it, don't make any comments about it unless they ask you; they might be insecure about it.

5. Forcing a gift on someone

If someone declines food, drinks, or gifts, don’t insist. They might have their reasons why they don’t want it, so don’t make it a big deal.

6. Asking the obvious

If you see someone crying, don’t ask them, "Are you okay?" If someone is disturbed or distressed, it would be more beneficial to offer them a glass of water or ask if they would like to discuss it.

7. Interrupting people’s alone time

If you see someone eating alone or listening to music on headphones, don’t assume they need your company. Sometimes they need space, but what you can do is ask if they want to stop or if they mind; if not, leave them alone.

