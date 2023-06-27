NPP's Kate Gyamfua's daughter's extravagant wedding gets attention of Ghanaians

The ceremony was everything beautiful and stunning as the rich Ghanaian culture was put on display.

The wedding hashtagged #TheRoyalNuptials courted attention online because of its extravaganza and opulence.

The ceremony witnessed royalty and a display of rich Akan tradition as colourful Kente fabrics flooded the event.⁠

⁠When the bride stepped out to meet her groom, everyone who witnessed the event was awe-struck by her outfits.⁠

In what we term simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous Kente apparel for the traditional wedding.

She first appeared in a wrapped kente cloth ensemble with outstanding beading all over. She looked like a queen ready to meet her king.

She further changed into a colourful floor-sweeping kente outfit. There was a lace detail, silver beaded asymmetrical cascading and a train.

Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us. In other words, the bride's dress was simply unique.

She glowed in the wrapped 180 inches frontal hairstyle for the wrapped kente and the cascading curly hair for the Kaba and slit fit. Her flawless makeup made her stunning as well.

Her husband also looked like a king when he wore a matching kente paired with beautiful accessories and traditional Ahenema slippers.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the two a happy and fruitful marriage.

Check the photos/videos below:

