Osei Kwame Despite celebrates grandchildren birthday with new 'millionaire look [Photos]

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite is stepping out in a new look as he celebrates the first birthday of his twin granddaughters.
Osei Kwame Despite has appeared in a new look and social media users are in shock.
He was spotted in a black outfit with matching dark glasses.
The millionaire decided to go with an all-new look with his bushy face. Obviously, a new way to celebrate the first birthday of his twin granddaughters.
He joined the family to celebrate as they were spotted cutting cake and making merry.
Pulse.com.gh wishes the girls a happy birthday.
Check photos below:
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
