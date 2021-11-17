RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Osei Kwame Despite celebrates grandchildren birthday with new 'millionaire look [Photos]

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Osei Kwame Despite has appeared in a new look and social media users are in shock.

Osei Kwame Despite and his granddaughters
Osei Kwame Despite and his granddaughters

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite is stepping out in a new look as he celebrates the first birthday of his twin granddaughters.

Recommended articles

He was spotted in a black outfit with matching dark glasses.

The millionaire decided to go with an all-new look with his bushy face. Obviously, a new way to celebrate the first birthday of his twin granddaughters.

He joined the family to celebrate as they were spotted cutting cake and making merry.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the girls a happy birthday.

Check photos below:

Osei Kwame Despite
Osei Kwame Despite Pulse Ghana
Osei Kwame Despite and the family
Osei Kwame Despite and the family Pulse Ghana
Osei Kwame Despite and the family
Osei Kwame Despite and the family Pulse Ghana
Osei Kwame Despite and his granddaughters
Osei Kwame Despite and his granddaughters Pulse Ghana
Osei Kwame Despite and his family
Osei Kwame Despite and his family Pulse Ghana
Osei Kwame Despite and the family
Osei Kwame Despite and the family Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Dear men, here are the best sex tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Couple in bed

Anita Boakye is the prettiest traditional bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 9 gorgeous wedding dresses

Anita

Male nipple: Tips to play with nipple for orgasm

Male nipple

7 weird things men find attractive in women

7 weirdest things men find attractive in women [Credit: Getty]