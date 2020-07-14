Weddings are gradually coming back in grand style as nations and cities gradually ease from restrictions.

Bridal hairstyling requires a certain level of organisation and it's very important to get a professional stylist to guarantee you a good hair day.

People usually doubt if their natural hair can be styled for their wedding especially if they do not want the wigs like usually done.

But this bride rocked the natural hair with class.

Adorned in colourful Kente cloth depicting her culture, Delali rocked the natural hairstyle which made her look stunning. Her flawless makeup was just top-notch.

Her husband, Kobby complemented his white African look with a touch of his wife’s garment.

If you want the perfect natural hairstyle for your wedding, take your inspiration from Delali.

