Transactional relationship: Here's everything to know about this type of union

It is a relationship of convenience that also includes romantic interest. A business aspect is a necessary element in this kind of relationship.

Arranged marriages also have an aspect of transactional relationships in it as the prospect of financial background, community, society status etc, are kept in primary consideration, as compared to love.

Let’s understand a bit more about this kind of relationship.

Focusing on benefits

This is focused on business benefits more than love. Either one of the couples does the household work while the other is the breadwinner of the house. Someone or the other will gain monetary benefits from this but be rest assured, both the partners’ needs are fulfilled.

Expectations

A transactional relationship will definitely have both the partners expecting something from each other in return for the alliance. The expectations are clearly defined in this case and there’s no blurry line in between. However, there are many chances of being disappointed because one may not meet up to expectations.

Pre-nuptial agreements

Such kinds of relationships or marriages have a pre-nuptial agreement in place that specifies the terms and conditions of being in the marriage. There are also aspects that cover the possibility of not meeting up to the terms. This is mainly seen among business leaders.

There's love involved