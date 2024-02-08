ADVERTISEMENT
Should a man have sex 21 times a month to avoid prostate cancer? Here's all to know

Anna Ajayi

The topic of prostate cancer prevention often stirs up curiosity and concern.

Ejaculate 21 times to avoid prostrate cancer? How true is this? [Newsweek]

With various theories circulating, from dietary adjustments to lifestyle changes, the latest buzz revolves around a surprising contender: sex.

This age-old act of intimacy might hold a key to warding off this formidable disease. But is there any truth to the claim that indulging in 21 romps a month could be the ultimate shield against prostate cancer?

According to recent studies, there may indeed be a correlation between sexual activity and a reduced risk of prostate cancer. The logic behind this theory lies in the idea that regular ejaculation could aid in flushing out harmful substances from the prostate gland, thus lowering the chances of cancerous development.

But before you clear your calendar for a month-long rendezvous, it’s crucial to examine the scientific evidence supporting this claim. Research published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine suggests that men who ejaculate more frequently – around 21 times per month – may have a lower risk of developing prostate cancer compared to those who engage in fewer sexual activities. However, note that this association does not imply causation and further studies are warranted to validate these findings.

While the idea of preventing prostate cancer through sexual activity might sound enticing, it should be approached with a balanced perspective. Engaging in frequent sex is undoubtedly a pleasurable aspect of life, but it should not be viewed as a panacea for all health concerns. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and routine medical check-ups, remains paramount in safeguarding overall well-being, including prostate health.

The notion that men should aim for 21 sexual encounters per month to ward off prostate cancer is certainly intriguing. However, it’s essential to view this idea within the context of a broader approach to health and wellness.

While sexual activity may play a role in prostate health, it should be accompanied by other lifestyle factors conducive to overall well-being. As research in this area continues to evolve, individuals are encouraged to stay informed, consult with healthcare professionals, and prioritise holistic approaches to maintaining optimal health. After all, when it comes to wellness, a balanced lifestyle is always in vogue.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

