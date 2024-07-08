ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

7 side effects of taking Plan B you need to know about

Anna Ajayi

Plan B, also called the "morning-after pill," is a type of emergency contraception.

Are there side effects of taking Plan B? [123RF]
Are there side effects of taking Plan B? [123RF]

Plan B helps prevent pregnancy if taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex or birth control failure.

Recommended articles

Many people wonder about its safety and potential side effects. Here, we will explain everything you need to know about Plan B and highlight some common side effects you should be aware of.

Plan B contains a hormone called levonorgestrel. This hormone prevents pregnancy by stopping the release of an egg from the ovary, preventing fertilisation, or stopping a fertilised egg from attaching to the uterus.

ADVERTISEMENT
Plan B contains a hormone called levonorgestrel [MedicalNewsToday]
Plan B contains a hormone called levonorgestrel [MedicalNewsToday] Pulse Nigeria

It's important to note that Plan B is not an abortion pill and won't work if you are already pregnant.

To be effective, Plan B should be taken as soon as possible after unprotected sex. You can find it at most pharmacies without a prescription. The sooner you take it, the better it works. Remember, Plan B is for emergency use and should not be used as regular birth control.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nausea is a common side effect of Plan B [iStock]
Nausea is a common side effect of Plan B [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

One of the most common side effects of Plan B is nausea. Some people may feel queasy after taking the pill. If you vomit within two hours of taking it, you might need to take another dose because the pill may not have been absorbed properly.

Feeling tired or more exhausted than usual is another side effect. This can happen because your body is responding to the high dose of hormones in the pill. Resting and staying hydrated can help manage this fatigue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headaches are also a possible side effect of Plan B. If you experience a headache, over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help alleviate the discomfort.

Some people may feel dizzy after taking Plan B. This dizziness is usually temporary. Sitting or lying down until the feeling passes can be helpful.

Some people may feel dizzy after taking Plan B [MedicalNewsToday]
Some people may feel dizzy after taking Plan B [MedicalNewsToday] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Make sure to avoid activities that require concentration, such as driving, until you feel better.

Tenderness in the breasts is another common side effect. Your breasts may feel sore or sensitive to touch. Wearing a supportive bra and avoiding activities that could cause discomfort can help manage this symptom.

Plan B can cause changes in your menstrual cycle. Your next period might come earlier or later than expected, and the flow might be lighter or heavier than usual. This is normal and should be resolved by the next cycle. If your period is more than a week late, it's a good idea to take a pregnancy test to be sure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people experience abdominal pain or cramping after taking Plan B. This pain is usually mild and goes away on its own.

Some people experience abdominal pain after taking Plan B [iStock]
Some people experience abdominal pain after taking Plan B [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Using a heating pad or taking over-the-counter pain medication can help ease the discomfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

These side effects can be unpleasant, but they are generally short-lived and not severe. Plan B is considered safe for most people. However, it's always a good idea to talk to a healthcare provider if you have any concerns or if you experience severe symptoms.

ALSO READ: Ladies, here's why you can get pregnant even after using the morning-after pill

N.B: Plan B does not protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). It's essential to use condoms or other protection to reduce the risk of STIs.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The types of girls a guy should never date [RadioTamale]

7 types of girls a guy should never date

Lucky tree [Nature & Garden]

These flowers attract money, you should have them in your home

Penis size is a topic concern for many men [X.com]

These 10 things affect the size of your penis

Ants are devilishly clever creatures [Insecta]

Do you have ants in your home? Get rid of them with this one ingredient