TikTok issues new guidelines to users for AI-generated content

Amos Robi

The new guidelines will affect all AI-generated content featuring realistic images, audio, or video.

A person using TikTok

Popular social media platform TikTok is taking steps to ensure transparency and responsible content creation by introducing a new tool that allows content creators to label their AI-generated content.

This move comes as AI continues to play a significant role in the creativity of content on the platform.

While AI offers creators remarkable opportunities for innovation and creativity, there is a potential for confusion or misinterpretation among viewers when content has been generated or edited with AI, and this is where labelling becomes crucial.

The introduction of the new label will provide TikTok users with a clear indication that the content they are viewing has been significantly altered or modified by AI technology.

Creators will have the flexibility to apply this label to any content that has been entirely generated or substantially edited using AI.

TikTok to label AI-generated content

This initiative aligns with TikTok's commitment to its Community Guidelines' synthetic media policy, which was introduced earlier this year.

The policy mandates that AI-generated content containing realistic images, audio, or video must be appropriately labelled.

By adhering to these guidelines, TikTok aims to provide viewers with the necessary context to understand the content and prevent the potential spread of misleading information.

To facilitate the adoption of these new labels, TikTok will release educational videos over time to help users understand and implement the policy effectively.

In addition to allowing creators to manually label their AI-generated content, TikTok is also exploring ways to automatically flag such content.

This proactive approach will further enhance transparency and ensure that TikTok's vibrant community is informed about AI-generated content.

TikTok

TikTok's overarching goal with these efforts is to build on existing content disclosures, including the TikTok effects labels, and to find a clear, intuitive, and nuanced way to inform its community about AI-generated content.

By taking these steps, TikTok continues to be at the forefront of responsible content creation and innovation, fostering a dynamic and informed online environment for users and creators alike.

