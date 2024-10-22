ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

What different breast pains mean and when to see a doctor

Anna Ajayi

Feeling pain in your breasts can be worrying and uncomfortable.

What different breast pains mean [X]
What different breast pains mean [X]

Breast pain is something many people go through, and it's natural to feel concerned when it happens.

Recommended articles

Breast pain is common and can occur for many reasons. Some of these reasons are simple and not serious, while others might need more attention.

Let’s break it down further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breast pain, also known as mastalgia, is discomfort, tenderness, or pain in one or both breasts.

Breast pain is also known as mastalgia [FemTechWorld]
Breast pain is also known as mastalgia [FemTechWorld] Pulse Nigeria

It's a common issue for many women and can range from mild to severe. The pain can come and go, or it might be constant.

1. Cyclic breast pain

ADVERTISEMENT

This type of pain is linked to your menstrual cycle. Hormone changes during your period can cause your breasts to feel tender, heavy, or achy. The pain usually happens in both breasts and might spread to your armpits. It often starts a week or two before your period and goes away after it ends.

2. Noncyclic breast pain

Noncyclic breast pain isn't related to your menstrual cycle. It can feel like a tight, burning, or sharp pain. This type of pain might happen in one breast or a specific area. Causes can include injury, previous surgery, or other breast conditions.

3. Chest wall pain

Sometimes, what feels like breast pain is actually coming from the muscles or bones in your chest. This can happen due to muscle strain, inflammation, or injury to the chest area.

ADVERTISEMENT
What causes breast pain? [UBAGroup]
What causes breast pain? [UBAGroup] Pulse Nigeria

1. Hormonal changes

Hormones play a big role in breast pain. Changes during puberty, pregnancy, breastfeeding, or menopause can all cause discomfort in your breasts.

2. Infections

ADVERTISEMENT

An infection in the breast tissue, called mastitis, can cause pain, swelling, warmth, and redness. This is more common in women who are breastfeeding but can happen at other times too.

3. Breast cysts

Fluid-filled sacs in the breast, known as cysts, can be tender or painful. They can vary in size and might feel like a lump when you touch them.

4. Medications

Some medicines can cause breast pain as a side effect. This includes certain hormone treatments, antidepressants, and heart medications.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Large breasts

Having large breasts can lead to pain due to the extra weight causing strain on the chest and back muscles.

You should consider seeing a doctor if:

  • The pain doesn't go away or gets worse over time.
  • You find a new lump or change in your breast.
  • There's redness, swelling, or warmth in your breast.
  • You have discharge from your nipple.
  • The pain interferes with your daily activities.
ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The richest city in the world [gettyimages]

This is the richest city in the world; it’s worth more than 25 times Nigeria’s GDP

Some foods could be damaging for your teeth [AdvancedSmile]

5 everyday foods that could be damaging your teeth

How moringa leaves can clear acne and pimples [datelinehealth/moringaleaves]

Did you know moringa leaves can clear acne and pimples? Here’s how

These are the least populated countries in Africa [WorldAtlas]

5 least populated countries in Africa