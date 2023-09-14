Foods to avoid for an easier weight loss journey

1. Sugar: It is important to also note that, soft drinks, fruit juices, energy drinks, also other sweetened drinks are often loaded with empty calories.

Consuming these beverages can add significant calories to your daily intake without providing any nutritional benefits.

To cut down on sugar, opt for water, and unsweetened beverages instead.

2. Fried foods: While not all fats are bad, certain high-fat foods can contribute to weight gain.

These include fried foods, fatty cuts of meat, and full-fat dairy products.

Limit your intake of these foods and opt for healthier fat sources like avocados, nuts, and olive oil in moderation.

3. Carbs: Foods made with refined grains, such as white bread, white rice, and Noodles, can cause rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, leading to cravings and overeating.

Choose whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread for better satiety and stable energy levels.

4. Alcohol: Alcohol is calorie-dense and can impair your judgment when it comes to food choices, leading to overeating.

Alcohol makes you hungrier than you actually are which in turn makes you eat more than you normally would leading to intense weight gain

It can also disrupt your sleep, which can negatively impact weight loss efforts.

Remember that it's not just about avoiding certain foods but also about creating a sustainable, balanced eating plan that suits your lifestyle.