Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

1. Relief for postpartum mothers

Some people have claimed that freezing condoms filled with water and placing them between the thighs of a mother who has recently given birth can provide relief.

The cold condom can help reduce inflammation and swelling in the vaginal area, as well as alleviate discomfort.

This practice aims to provide some comfort to mothers during the postpartum period.

2. Sensation enhancement for pleasure

There have been reports of people refrigerating condoms for a short period and then using them during sexual activity to enhance sensation.

They believe that the cold condom can provide a heightened feeling of pleasure, somewhat akin to the sensation of oral sex with ice involved.

However, it's essential to emphasize that this practice is not recommended, as it carries risks.

It's crucial to address the potential risks associated with freezing condoms for sexual pleasure:

Risk of Condom Breakage: Cold temperatures can make condoms less flexible and more prone to breakage.

Using a frozen or extremely cold condom during sexual activity may increase the risk of it tearing or breaking, which can lead to unprotected intercourse and the potential for unintended pregnancies or the transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Lack of Scientific Validation: There is no scientific evidence to support the idea that using a cold condom enhances sexual pleasure.

The potential pleasure derived from this practice is subjective and may not be worth the risks involved.

As a result, it is strongly advised against using frozen condoms for sexual pleasure due to the potential safety concerns.

Condoms are designed to be used at room temperature and stored according to the manufacturer's instructions to ensure their effectiveness in preventing pregnancy and protecting against STIs.