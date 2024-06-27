ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s why you should compliment yourself daily

Anna Ajayi

Starting your day with a compliment sets a positive tone for everything that follows.

Give yourself daily compliments [X.com]
Give yourself daily compliments [X.com]

We all hear compliments from time to time, maybe from a friend who likes your outfit or a teacher who appreciates your hard work. But how often do you compliment yourself?

It might sound strange at first, but taking a moment each day to say something nice to yourself can be a powerful way to boost your mood and confidence.

Think about it this way: if you were talking to your best friend, you wouldn't point out all their flaws, would you? You'd tell them how awesome they are, right? Well, you deserve that same kindness from yourself!

Here are a few reasons why giving yourself daily compliments is a great idea:

Complimenting yourself makes you feel good [FrankSonnenberg]
When someone compliments you, it makes you feel happy and proud, right? The same thing happens when you compliment yourself. Positive words trigger happy chemicals in your brain, which can improve your mood and make you feel more confident.

We all make mistakes and have things we'd like to improve on. But sometimes, we can get stuck focusing only on the negative. Daily compliments can help you shift your focus to the good things about yourself. Maybe you aced that exam, helped a friend in need, or finally mastered took that difficult course. Take a moment to acknowledge your accomplishments, big or small!

Compliments build up your confidence [LinkedIn]
Complimenting yourself is like exercising your confidence muscle. The more you tell yourself positive things, the more you start to believe them, and the more confident you become.

Everyone has setbacks sometimes. You might miss a goal, have a fight with a friend, or feel down about something. But when you have a strong sense of self-worth, it's easier to pick yourself up and keep going. Complimenting yourself during tough times can be a reminder of your strength and resilience.

Starting your day with a compliment sets a positive tone for everything that follows. It's like giving yourself a little pep talk before you even get out of bed.

Starting your day with a compliment sets a positive tone [Depositphotos]
By focusing on the good in yourself, you're more likely to approach the day with a positive attitude.

So, how do you get started with daily self-compliment? Here are a few tips:

  • Look in the mirror and tell yourself something you like about your appearance.
  • Think about something you did well recently and give yourself a pat on the back (figuratively, of course).
  • Write down a few things you're grateful for about yourself.
  • When you catch yourself thinking something negative, replace it with a positive thought.

Self-compliments don't have to be long or complicated. Even a simple "I did a great job on that project" or "I'm a good friend" can make a big difference. The most important thing is to be kind and encouraging to yourself, just like you would be to a friend.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

