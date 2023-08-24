Why owning a bicycle in Ghana makes more sense than ever before

Here is a list of reasons why:

It's less expensive than owning a car

If you're not too far away from the places you frequently visit, owning a bicycle is a good idea. With the soaring fuel prices, import duties, and maintenance costs, owning a car will only drain your finances if you don't already earn that much.

And let's face it, those ride-sharing service prices are no joke nowadays. If you own a bike, you won't have to buy fuel or worry about expensive spare parts; you can simply hop on your bike and ride away.

A convenient means of transport

If you live relatively close to your workplace or the places you often visit, but walking isn't feasible, using a bicycle is a sensible choice. All you need is a secure way to lock it, so you don't have to worry about it being stolen.

Eco-friendly and stress-free

Unlike cars, bicycles emit no harmful fumes that contribute to air pollution. Also, you won't have to deal with the hassles of mechanics telling you stories or worrying about whether it will start. All you have to do is ride.

It's another form of exercise

Imagine reaching your destination free of charge, without the hassles of public transportation or ride-sharing services. On top of that, you get to stay in shape. Isn't that great news?

Escape traffic woes

Have you ever seen a bicycle stuck in a traffic jam? It's unlikely. Regardless of obstacles encountered en route, you can keep pedaling unless you choose to stop. During peak hours, you'll likely reach your destination faster than those stuck in cars.