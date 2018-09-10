Pulse.com.gh logo
A1 sells 60,000 loaves of bread Daily-A1 CEO


The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of A1 Bread Godfred Obeng Boateng said that sales in Kumasi, where the business started, is mainly done at the Kejetia market and its surroundings.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of popular Ghanaian bread brand A1 Godfred Obeng Boateng has revealed that the company sells over 60,000 loaves of bread in Kumasi and Accra every day.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Mr Obeng Boateng said “I sell 30,000 pieces a day in Kejetia, and Accra too we do about 30,000.”

He added that sales in Kumasi, where the business started, is mainly done at the Kejetia market and its surroundings.

A loaf of A1 bread sells at GHC5.

However, it has not been all rosy. Mr Obeng Boateng disclosed that the company was out of business 3 weeks after it had started because they were thrown out of the garage, where they had rented to begin operations.

“I was thrown out of business after 3 weeks after I had borrowed money from my mother to start the business. I borrowed GHC1400 from her as seed capital. Apparently my friend who rented his uncle’s garage to me kept the money instead of giving it to his aunt so they came to throw us out.”

He said the company is currently hoping to provide sales vans for its employees in order to keep them safe as they sell by the roadside. The company currently has 200 core staff and over one thousands sales personnel.

Mr Obeng Boateng said they have plans to venture into other cities in the country despite the attack on them by local bakers in Cape Coast in the Central region.

A1 bread became popular across the country after the CEO, who is a university graduate, was trolled on social media by famous actor John Dumelo for selling on the street with a degree in 2017.

