Ghanaian pilot to fly World's biggest aircraft to Accra


Captain Quainoo has flown different types of aircraft. This includes Boeing 777 and A340 before gaining command to pilot the A380, the biggest passenger aircraft in the world.

  • Published:
play

A Ghanaian pilot, Captain Solomon Quainoo will fly the biggest passenger aircraft in the world for the official commissioning of the new Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport.

This will be the first time A380 will be in Accra. Captain Quainoo will be the man in the cockpit when the flight lands in Accra.

This one-off flight will happen when the Terminal 3 of the KIA is inaugurated on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

Captain Quainoo attended the Koforidua Secondary Technical in the Eastern Region for his secondary education.

He continued to the University of Ghana. His career spans about 14 years with seven and half of it with Emirates Airlines.

