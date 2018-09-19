GACL to move all domestic airlines to KIA Terminal 2

news

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) John Dekyem Attafuah has indicated that the Terminal Two of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will be renovated to accommodate domestic airlines.

This is after a successful transfer of all the international airlines from the Terminal Two area to the new Terminal Three facility, which was formally open to the international travelling public.

Mr Attafuah told Graphic business that they are working to move passengers from Terminal One, which is presently being used for domestic airline travel.

“The Terminal Two, which used to house international airlines, is to be used for domestic flight only.”

“The move is part of an initiative to help improve the country’s position in the aviation space within the West African sub-region,” he added.

Mr Attafuah further explained a number of structural changes will be undertaken to serve customers better before the migration of the domestic airlines to terminal two.

Asked what the Terminal One would be used for after the domestic airlines have been successfully migrated, he said the “airport authority is yet to decide on that.”

Meanwhile, Mr Attafuah said 4 other airlines will soon join the domestic flights at terminal two when they start operations.

Until a few weeks ago when a new indigenous carrier, Passion Air, joined the game, the country’s domestic airspace was dominated by Africa World Airlines (AWA) after Starbow folded its operations.

Therefore, the coming on board of four additional airlines as indicated by Mr Attafuah would give options to the travelling public.