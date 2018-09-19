Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

GACL to move all domestic airlines to KIA Terminal 2


Kotoka International Airport GACL to move all domestic airlines to KIA Terminal 2

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) John Dekyem Attafuah said “The Terminal Two, which used to house international airlines, is to be used for domestic flight only.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mr John Dekyem Attafuah (middle), with Mr Vishalan Govender (right), at the newly constructed KIA Terminal Three. play

Mr John Dekyem Attafuah (middle), with Mr Vishalan Govender (right), at the newly constructed KIA Terminal Three.

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) John Dekyem Attafuah has indicated that the Terminal Two of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will be renovated to accommodate domestic airlines.

This is after a successful transfer of all the international airlines from the Terminal Two area to the new Terminal Three facility, which was formally open to the international travelling public.

Mr Attafuah told Graphic business that they are working to move passengers from Terminal One, which is presently being used for domestic airline travel.

READ ALSO: Vice President Bawumia says Ghana's economy is in good hands

“The Terminal Two, which used to house international airlines, is to be used for domestic flight only.”

“The move is part of an initiative to help improve the country’s position in the aviation space within the West African sub-region,” he added.

Mr Attafuah further explained a number of structural changes will be undertaken to serve customers better before the migration of the domestic airlines to terminal two.

Asked what the Terminal One would be used for after the domestic airlines have been successfully migrated, he said the “airport authority is yet to decide on that.”

READ ALSO: Menzgold customer threatens to sue over principal payment

Meanwhile, Mr Attafuah said 4 other airlines will soon join the domestic flights at terminal two when they start operations.

Until a few weeks ago when a new indigenous carrier, Passion Air, joined the game, the country’s domestic airspace was dominated by Africa World Airlines (AWA) after Starbow folded its operations.

Therefore, the coming on board of four additional airlines as indicated by Mr Attafuah would give options to the travelling public.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Economy of Ghana: Vice President Bawumia says Ghana's economy is in good hands Economy of Ghana Vice President Bawumia says Ghana's economy is in good hands
Illegal Operations: Menzgold customer threatens to sue over principal payment Illegal Operations Menzgold customer threatens to sue over principal payment
Retrenchment: ATL sacks 200 workers, rest of staff not paid for 4 months Retrenchment ATL sacks 200 workers, rest of staff not paid for 4 months
Recruitment Agencies: Kuwait, Lebanon et al recruitment agencies to demonstrate over suspension Recruitment Agencies Kuwait, Lebanon et al recruitment agencies to demonstrate over suspension
Illegal Operations: Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market services Illegal Operations Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market services
Corruption? Oil companies deny ¢40.5m payments in Chief of Staff account Corruption? Oil companies deny ¢40.5m payments in Chief of Staff account

Recommended Videos

Business News: Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana Business News Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana
Business News: Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault operations Business News Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault operations
Business News: Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo Business News Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Illegal Operations Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market servicesbullet
2 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
3 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana,...bullet
4 Fuel Prices IES predicts fuel prices to go upbullet
5 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
6 Ghana-Chinese Relationship StarTimes to distribute 300 free TV...bullet
7 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
8 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start an NGObullet
9 Corruption? Oil companies deny ¢40.5m payments in Chief...bullet
10 Baker and Mckenzie Menzgold, preparing for litigation,...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

Chinese scam? GIBA against free Startimes TV satellites for Ghanaian villages
Ringier Africa Company’s media & marketing business venturing further into Francophone Africa
Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Cedi Depreciation NPP government has fixed fundamentals of economy – Oppong Nkrumah
Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon
Innovation Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon - Report
X
Advertisement