How to create a PDF file on mobile device


How to create a PDF file on mobile device

Learn how to create PDF files on your mobile devices on the go. PDF gives your document a professional look, keeps all format intact and ensures your privacy. Follow our outlines simple steps and be a pro at creating PDF files.

How to create PDF file on mobile device play

PDF files on mobile device

We celebrate John Warnock, one of the Adobe’s founder, for his great insight which made possible the creation of PDF files on our mobile devices today.

Without him, not only would we be lagging large files around, our documents would be at a security risk too.

Over the years, PDF format has evolved to become the acceptable standard format for sharing data, especially in our paperless corporate world. Its competency to be viewed across different operating systems and not only that which it was originally created from, without loss of information or distortion was a major breakthrough in the industry.

It gives your documents a professional appearance. Its knack for compressing large files makes it easy to send large files around. It also saves you a lot of space on your storage devices, which is definitely a plus.

Nevertheless, PDF file format didn’t become popular overnight, as the company charged huge sums for its use when it was introduced. Thankfully, a free version of the Acrobat Reader was developed and until today remains the popular choice for PDF creation.

How to create PDF file on mobile device play

PDF creator

 

Benefits of having your document in PDF

A PDF file leaves an ‘electronic’/ ‘digital’ footprint once it is altered in any way. This is because it is a ‘read-only’ file and thus documents in PDF. It is safer to have your documents in PDF to prevent any alteration to your documents. You may also choose to  

Also, it ensures that all your visuals from your previous document are kept intact. And you can effortlessly view all these visuals in the new PDF document across any mobile device.

COST

Most Office mobile apps used to create PDF on mobile devices are free for download. These can perform the basic tasks but others may require you to purchase a premium package for more advanced features.

DURATION

It doesn’t take too long to create a PDF file on your mobile, once you know what you are doing. Duration could take just a few minutes (if you know the process) or up to an hour (if you are absolutely clueless).

TOOLS NEEDED (MULTIPLE)

  • Mobile device (smartphone or tablet)

Supplies needed (multiple)

  • Office mobile apps (preferable Adobe Reader)
How to create PDF files on mobile device play

PDF settings

 

STEPS TO CREATE A PDF FILE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Create a PDF file from an email message or web page

Android & Windows

  1. Open the document. Click on the 3-dot/stripped icon “menu” at the upper-right corner of your screen.
  2. Select the print option. When then select “Save as PDF”. Tap save to save as PDF.

OR

  • Select “share” and choose the print option. Select “Save as PDF” to save your file.

iOS

  1. Go onscreen. Choose the “Share” menu icon. And select “Print”. The print preview will appear.
  2. Pinch the screen outwards with your fingers to create your PDF.
  3. Click on the “Share” icon to save your created PDF file.

Convert a Microsoft Word file to PDF

  1. Open the Word document you wish to convert.
  2. Select the ‘File’ tab at the far left corner of the menu ribbon. A pop-up box would appear, click on ‘Save As’
  3. A standard file window would open, providing a space for you to name your document (File name) and how to save it (Save as type). The original text in the ‘Save as type’ would be –Word Document (*.docx). Click on the arrow on the right of this dropbox and scroll downwards.
  4. Select the option – PDF (*.pdf). You can still go on to change the file name if you desire. But it wouldn’t make much difference if you choose to keep it since your file will after the suffix (.pdf) after conversion.
  5. Check all settings to be sure. Then click on ‘Save’ to create your new PDF file from your Word document.

 

