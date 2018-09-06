If you disobey me, I’ll sack you – Amewu warns energy CEOs

news

The Energy Minister John Peter Amewu has warned all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of state institutions under his ministry that he will not hesitate to fire them if they do not listen to him.

Mr Amewu issued the warning after the CEOs of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas), and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), failed to show up for a scheduled visit to the Aboadze Terminal Plant, even though they had been informed ahead of time.

All 3 CEOs asked their respective Heads of Department to represent them instead of being there themselves.

The Minister convened the meeting to deliberate on the relocation of the Karpower plant at Tema to Aboadze. The government may lose US$40million every month if this is not done.

Mr Amewu was surprised that the CEOs failed to show up despite the reason for the meeting.

“These CEOs in this country, it is time something is done seriously about them, and for me, I am not going to sit down and work with Chief Executives that will not be prepared to listen to me. Before I am gone, a Chief Executive will go; I am not going to entertain that,” he told the gathering at the programme in the Western Region.

The Energy Minister’s tour also took him to the Tema-Takoradi Interconnection Project which birthed a regulatory and metering station and the Aboadze Power Enclave.

He also visited the Ameri Power Plant which is being run by Metka. His last stop was at the Western Naval base in Sekondi where the facility will finally be stationed.