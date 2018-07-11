Pulse.com.gh logo
Inflation for June hits 10%


Economy Of Ghana Inflation for June hits 10%

The inflation for June,2018 is an increase from the 9.8 percent recorded in May 2018.

  • Published:
play

The inflation rate for June 2018 is 10 percent.

This is an increase from the 9.8 percent recorded in May 2018.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the food and non-alcoholic beverages group recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 7.3 percent. This is 0.3 percentage point lower than the 7.6 percent recorded in May 2018.

READ ALSO: Gov’t to give young entrepreneurs ¢100m this month

Six subgroups of the food and non-alcoholic beverages group recorded an inflation rate higher than the group’s average rate of 7.3 percent. The subgroups were Coffee, tea and cocoa (10.3%), Fruits (9.6%), Meat and meat products (8.7%), Mineral water, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (8.4%), Vegetables (8.3)% and Food products (7.7%).

The non-food group recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 11.2 percent in June 2018, compared to the rate of 10.9 percent recorded in May 2018. Five subgroups of the non-food group recorded year-on-year inflation rates higher than the group’s average rate of 11.2 percent.

READ ALSO: GSA to raid markets off fake products

Clothing and footwear (16.1%), Transport (15.5%), Recreation and Culture (13.8%), Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance (13.3%) and Miscellaneous goods and services (12.7%). Inflation was lowest in the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Others Fuels subgroup (3.4%).

At the regional level, the year-on-year inflation rate ranged from 8.1 percent in the Upper East Region to 11.9 percent in Upper West region. Four regions (Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Western and Ashanti) recorded inflation rates above the national average of 10 percent and Northern region recorded the same inflation rate as the national average of 10 percent.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

