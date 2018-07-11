Inflation for June hits 10%

news

The inflation rate for June 2018 is 10 percent.

This is an increase from the 9.8 percent recorded in May 2018.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the food and non-alcoholic beverages group recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 7.3 percent. This is 0.3 percentage point lower than the 7.6 percent recorded in May 2018.

Six subgroups of the food and non-alcoholic beverages group recorded an inflation rate higher than the group’s average rate of 7.3 percent. The subgroups were Coffee, tea and cocoa (10.3%), Fruits (9.6%), Meat and meat products (8.7%), Mineral water, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (8.4%), Vegetables (8.3)% and Food products (7.7%).

The non-food group recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 11.2 percent in June 2018, compared to the rate of 10.9 percent recorded in May 2018. Five subgroups of the non-food group recorded year-on-year inflation rates higher than the group’s average rate of 11.2 percent.

Clothing and footwear (16.1%), Transport (15.5%), Recreation and Culture (13.8%), Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance (13.3%) and Miscellaneous goods and services (12.7%). Inflation was lowest in the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Others Fuels subgroup (3.4%).

At the regional level, the year-on-year inflation rate ranged from 8.1 percent in the Upper East Region to 11.9 percent in Upper West region. Four regions (Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Western and Ashanti) recorded inflation rates above the national average of 10 percent and Northern region recorded the same inflation rate as the national average of 10 percent.