Kantanka Automobile says it is not scared of competition

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kantanka Automobile Company, Kwadwo Safo Jnr has said that his company is not scared of competition from any international automobile firm seeking to set up in Ghana.

In a Tweet, he said that they are only concerned about the government’s policies that they expect to protect the local automobile industry and ensure that they also grow.

“Mr. President. [The] Only thing we need is good policies to protect the automobile industry and help grow our local industries …To anyone that thinks @KantankaAuto is scared of competition. We are not. I simply want better policies for our auto industry.”

In another tweet, he said “Hahahahahaha to anyone that thinks @KantankaAuto is scared of competition. We’re not. I simply want better policies for our auto industry. Ahahahaha”

His comments come after it was revealed that German car manufacturer Volkswagen may set up a vehicle assembly plant in Ghana.

At a joint press briefing held as part of the visit of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel to Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that there was an agreement between Volkswagen, the Government of Ghana and a local company on the assembly plant.

“There are so many areas that our bilateral relationship has offered us, but the key part of it for me is the emphasis on investment and trade cooperation,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Akufo-Addo’s earlier promise to support Kantanka

Meanwhile, before he became President, Nana Akufo-Addo in December 2015 promised to purchase a few cars from Kantanka automobile for use during the 2016 election campaign.

This was after he had a test drive of Kantanka Omama pickup, which was locally assembled in Ghana.

“Earlier today [December 14, 2018], I test drove a Kantanka Omama pickup and promised to purchase a few for the upcoming campaign. I assured the Management and Staff of Kantanka Automobile Ltd, and by extension all local manufacturing companies that when I win the 2016 election and become President, my government will support local, Ghanaian manufacturing companies,” he posted on his Facebook page at the time.