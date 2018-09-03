Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Kantanka Automobile says it is not scared of competition


Competition From VW Kantanka Automobile says it is not scared of competition

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kantanka Automobile Company, Kwadwo Safo Jnr said that they are only concerned about the government’s policies that they expect to protect the local automobile industry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kantanka Automobile Company, Kwadwo Safo Jnr has said that his company is not scared of competition from any international automobile firm seeking to set up in Ghana.

In a Tweet, he said that they are only concerned about the government’s policies that they expect to protect the local automobile industry and ensure that they also grow.

 “Mr. President. [The] Only thing we need is good policies to protect the automobile industry and help grow our local industries …To anyone that thinks @KantankaAuto is scared of competition. We are not. I simply want better policies for our auto industry.”

READ ALSO: 2.8 million Ghanaians are living in extreme poverty – Report

 

In another tweet, he said “Hahahahahaha to anyone that thinks @KantankaAuto is scared of competition. We’re not. I simply want better policies for our auto industry. Ahahahaha”

His comments come after it was revealed that German car manufacturer Volkswagen may set up a vehicle assembly plant in Ghana.

 

At a joint press briefing held as part of the visit of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel to Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that there was an agreement between Volkswagen, the Government of Ghana and a local company on the assembly plant.

READ ALSO: Guard local interest VW assembling point deal – Adu Asare

“There are so many areas that our bilateral relationship has offered us, but the key part of it for me is the emphasis on investment and trade cooperation,” President Akufo-Addo said.

 

Akufo-Addo’s earlier promise to support Kantanka

Meanwhile, before he became President, Nana Akufo-Addo in December 2015 promised to purchase a few cars from Kantanka automobile for use during the 2016 election campaign.

This was after he had a test drive of Kantanka Omama pickup, which was locally assembled in Ghana.

“Earlier today [December 14, 2018], I test drove a Kantanka Omama pickup and promised to purchase a few for the upcoming campaign. I assured the Management and Staff of Kantanka Automobile Ltd, and by extension all local manufacturing companies that when I win the 2016 election and become President, my government will support local, Ghanaian manufacturing companies,” he posted on his Facebook page at the time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

World Poverty Clock: 2.8 million Ghanaians are living in extreme poverty – Report World Poverty Clock 2.8 million Ghanaians are living in extreme poverty – Report
Oil Marketing Companies threaten to SACK 4000 workers Oil Marketing Companies threaten to SACK 4000 workers
Infrastructure Development: Akufo-Addo in China: $2 billion Sinohydro deal signed Infrastructure Development Akufo-Addo in China: $2 billion Sinohydro deal signed
VW In Ghana: Guard local interest VW assembling point deal – Adu Asare VW In Ghana Guard local interest VW assembling point deal – Adu Asare
Financial Crisis? TV Africa to suspend on-air programs from Monday Financial Crisis? TV Africa to suspend on-air programs from Monday
Fuel Hikes: Fuel prices to remain stable in September Fuel Hikes Fuel prices to remain stable in September

Recommended Videos

Bilateral Relationship: $2 billion Sinohydro deal signed by Akufo-Addo in China Bilateral Relationship $2 billion Sinohydro deal signed by Akufo-Addo in China
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
Business News: Consolidated Bank to sack 700 staff of Beige Bank from Monday Business News Consolidated Bank to sack 700 staff of Beige Bank from Monday



Top Articles

1 Infrastructure Development Akufo-Addo in China: $2 billion Sinohydro...bullet
2 Financial Crisis? TV Africa to suspend on-air programs from Mondaybullet
3 Bank Collapse Directors and Managers assets must be seized – Acebullet
4 Oil Marketing Companies threaten to SACK 4000 workersbullet
5 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
6 Mining Bauxite Sinohydro clears path at Atewa Forest bauxite...bullet
7 Fuel Hikes Fuel prices to remain stable in Septemberbullet
8 CSR Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel launches 2018 ‘Kilo of...bullet
9 McOttley Capital Investment bank struggling to pay sick...bullet
10 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

File Photo
Taxation Religious leaders embrace Govt’s plans to tax churches and mosques
 Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu
Ghana Police Service Policeman to sue IGP for ‘ignoring’ court order to reinstate him
Industrialisation Germany likely to put up car manufacturing plant in Ghana
Initial Public Offering MTN raised GHc1.1b but failed to sell all shares in IPO