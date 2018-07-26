Kelvin Dushnisky is new CEO of Anglogold Ashanti

news

Anglogold Ashanti has appointed Kelvin Dushnisky as the CEO and Executive Director of the company.

He succeeds Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan who is exiting the company by the end of August.

Mr. Dushnisky’s appointment takes effect from September 1st 2018.

He joins Anglogold Ashanti from Barrick Gold Corporation where he serves as the President and Executive Director.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of Anglogold Ashanti Sipho Pityana said Mr. Dushnisky’s appointment brings to the fore ‘an impeccable set of values, deep understanding of operating a large, complex global portfolio of mining assets and projects.’

“He will head a strong, cohesive team committed to executing AngloGold Ashanti’s strategy of sustainably improving returns, through disciplined capital allocation,” he added.

Since his appointment as President of Barrick in 2015, Mr. Dushnisky held direct responsibility for Barrick’s overall business and the execution of its operating plans and strategic priorities.

This role included oversight of Barrick’s activities across Australia, Africa, the Middle East, North America and South America.

He also held responsibility for Barrick’s relationships with host governments, local communities and other external stakeholders. Prior to this, Mr. Dushnisky held a range of progressively senior positions in Barrick since joining in 2002.

Kelvin Dushnisky holds a B.Sc. (Hon.) degree from the University of Manitoba and M.Sc. and J.D. degrees from the University of British Columbia. He is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia, the Canadian Bar Association, the Business Council of Canada, the Institute of the Americas, the Canadian Council for the Americas (Vice‐Chair) and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.