Meet the woman behind Picha, Josiane Faubert

Josiane Faubert, 40, is a married mother of two, she tells us about running PICHA, an online market for contemporary images of Africa.

The stock photo industry has been in existence since the 1920s but interestingly makes the list of unfamiliar business ideas here in Africa. It is not what will come first to the minds of most budding Motherland Moguls. For Josiane Faubert though, stock photography is highly imperative for the African continent.

Pulse.com.gh was fortunate to have an exclusive interview with the Gabonese mogul to find out what her drive, her aim and aspirations, amongst other things are.

Tell us a little about your background?

I am Gabonese and French to be exact, and have a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. I moved to France while I was still in high school and after two years of university in Paris, decided to take a year off and moved to the US to learn English. I stayed there for five years to finish my education and got some experience working in international development projects for a couple of years.

In 2005, I moved to London where I worked for a marketing research agency. I had started my family at this point and it became challenging finding a balance between raising my children and working. I was really passionate about photography at the time so I quit my job to become a portrait photographer.

When and why Stock photography?

The tought of PICHA started when i was working as a social media manager . I use to buy contemporary photos of Africa/African people and all. That was when i began to conceptualize stock photography a little more clearly as a business idea.

Fortunately for me, i have been a photographer for many years, so I was already familiar with the stock photography industry.

As a photographer, I was regularly solicited by friends and relatives working in web/graphic design for photos of Africans doing everyday things. Then, I helped them find some photos from Africa from my own database.

How did you start PICHA?

Every experience from the professional roles i had taken up over the years was what equipped me with the necessary skills required to set up and run PICHA. I did my business plan and understood that for a while, I would not be able to sell.

I started with my own collection of images because it was easier to sign up photographers if they could see and understand how the website worked. I used my savings to set up the website, and a huge chunk of that money went to legal fees because of the licensing aspect of the business as well as setting up terms and agreements.

How different has PICHA shared the African image to the world?

Our catalogue is fresh and contemporary, it reflects a dynamic and diverse Africa. With this diversity, It has changed the image of Africa and Africans.

PICHA is a marketplace that allows photographers to sell their photos and that allow creatives to have access to these photos. Our goal is also to allow photographers to get money from their photos.

What are some of your challenges that come with Stock Photography?

PICHA is a user-generated content platform so we need to constantly educate our community on the benefit of being a contributor. We also need to educate them on various points ranging from legal to quality.

Many photographers never request a release form when photographing someone. In our industry it is problematic!

What are the prospects of PICHA?

PICHA is growing and in 5 years I see it being a necessary tool for creatives in Africa.

We’d also like to have presence in West, East and South Africa. To achieve this, we are reaching out to photographers across Africa.

Your best shot ever and why?

A few year ago, I used a few taxi-moto in Lome and there was this taxi-moto driver who would only dress in a suit. He had such an amazing personality.