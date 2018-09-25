Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Meet the woman behind Picha, Josiane Faubert


Girl Power Meet the woman behind PICHA, an online market for contemporary images of Africa

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Josiane Faubert, 40, is a married mother of two, she tells us about running PICHA, an online market for contemporary images of Africa.

The stock photo industry has been in existence since the 1920s but  interestingly makes the list of unfamiliar business ideas here in Africa. It is not what will come first to the minds of most budding Motherland Moguls. For Josiane Faubert though, stock photography is highly imperative for the African continent.

Pulse.com.gh was fortunate to have an exclusive interview with the Gabonese mogul to find out what her drive, her aim and aspirations, amongst other things are.

play

 

READ ALSO:Ghanaian bank staff want to quit over unrealistic targets and low salaries

Tell us a little about your background?

I am Gabonese and French to be exact, and have a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. I moved to France while I was still in high school and after two years of university in Paris, decided to take a year off and moved to the US to learn English. I stayed there for five years to finish my education and got some experience working in international development projects for a couple of years.

In 2005, I moved to London where I worked for a marketing research agency. I had started my family at this point and it became challenging finding a balance between raising my children and working. I was really passionate about photography at the time so I quit my job to become a portrait photographer.

play

 

When and why  Stock photography?

The tought of PICHA started when i was working as a social media manager . I use to buy contemporary photos of Africa/African people and all. That was when i began to conceptualize stock photography a little more clearly as a business idea.

Fortunately for me, i have been a photographer for many years, so I was already familiar with the stock photography industry.

As a photographer, I was regularly solicited by friends and relatives working in web/graphic design for photos of Africans doing everyday things. Then, I helped them find some photos from Africa from my own database.

How did you start PICHA?

Every experience from the professional roles i had taken up over the years was what equipped me with the necessary skills required to set up and run PICHA. I did my business plan and understood that for a while, I would not be able to sell.

I started with my own collection of images because it was easier to sign up photographers if they could see and understand how the website worked. I used my savings to set up the website, and a huge chunk of that money went to legal fees because of the licensing aspect of the business as well as setting up terms and agreements.

How different has PICHA shared the African image to the world?

Our catalogue is fresh and contemporary, it reflects a dynamic and diverse Africa. With this diversity, It has changed the image of Africa and Africans.

PICHA is a marketplace that allows photographers to sell their photos and that allow creatives to have access to these photos. Our goal is also to allow photographers to get money from their photos.

play

 

What are some of your challenges that come with Stock Photography?

PICHA is a user-generated content platform so we need to constantly educate our community on the benefit of being a contributor. We also need to educate them on various points ranging from legal to quality.

Many photographers never request a release form when photographing someone. In our industry it is problematic!

What are the prospects of PICHA?

PICHA is growing and in 5 years I see it being a necessary tool for creatives in Africa.

We’d also like to have presence in West, East and South Africa. To achieve this, we are reaching out to photographers across Africa.

Your best shot ever and why?

A few year ago, I used a few taxi-moto in Lome and there was this taxi-moto driver who would only dress in a suit. He had such an amazing personality.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bank Crisis: Retired BoG staff facing EOCO – Dr Addison Bank Crisis Retired BoG staff facing EOCO – Dr Addison
Minimum Capital Requirement: BoG says 19 banks are likely to meet GHS400m MCR Minimum Capital Requirement BoG says 19 banks are likely to meet GHS400m MCR
Poor Network: Irate AirtelTigo customers besiege offices over poor network quality Poor Network Irate AirtelTigo customers besiege offices over poor network quality
Nana Appiah Mensah: Focus on how to best manage Menzgold saga – Israel Laryea tells NAM1 Nana Appiah Mensah Focus on how to best manage Menzgold saga – Israel Laryea tells NAM1
Nana Appiah Mensah: Business isn’t for the pope – NAM1 Nana Appiah Mensah Business isn’t for the pope – NAM1
Nana Appiah Mensah: Joy FM’s Israel Laryea is stupid and retarded – NAM1 Nana Appiah Mensah Joy FM’s Israel Laryea is stupid and retarded – NAM1

Recommended Videos

Business News: B.O.G alledgedly freezes Nam1's account Business News B.O.G alledgedly freezes Nam1's account
Business News: Ibrah One threatens suicide if Menzgold resumes work on Sept. 28 Business News Ibrah One threatens suicide if Menzgold resumes work on Sept. 28
Business News: Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana Business News Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana



Top Articles

1 Nana Appiah Mensah Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launchbullet
2 Nana Appiah Mensah Joy FM’s Israel Laryea is stupid and retarded – NAM1bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Nana Appiah Mensah Focus on how to best manage Menzgold saga –...bullet
7 Nana Appiah Mensah Business isn’t for the pope – NAM1bullet
8 Banking In Ghana Ghanaian bank staff want to quit over...bullet
9 Poor Network Irate AirtelTigo customers besiege offices...bullet
10 Police Recruitment Medical results of recruits readybullet

Related Articles

Bank Crisis Retired BoG staff facing EOCO – Dr Addison
Minimum Capital Requirement BoG says 19 banks are likely to meet GHS400m MCR
Poor Network Irate AirtelTigo customers besiege offices over poor network quality
Nana Appiah Mensah Focus on how to best manage Menzgold saga – Israel Laryea tells NAM1
Nana Appiah Mensah Business isn’t for the pope – NAM1
Nana Appiah Mensah Joy FM’s Israel Laryea is stupid and retarded – NAM1
Police Recruitment Medical results of recruits ready
Job Losses ATL denies laying off staff
StarTimes Deal First Lady denies influencing government, StarTimes deal
Banking In Ghana Ghanaian bank staff want to quit over unrealistic targets and low salaries - Report

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
8 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

Job Losses ATL denies laying off staff
StarTimes Deal First Lady denies influencing government, StarTimes deal
Communication Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah
StarTimes Deal Gov't must listen to Ghanaians - Omane Boamah
Accra Shops GAME store finally arrives at West Hills Mall
X
Advertisement