Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market services

news

The operations of gold dealership firm, Menzgold, remains closed to the public after the suspension of the company’s Gold Vault Market services was extended.

In a statement, the company urged customers to be patient, explaining that its dividends payment and Gold Vault Market services remain suspended until September 28.

READ ALSO: Stop Operations?: Ghanaians troop to Menzgold for deposits after SEC letter leaks

Last week, Menzgold was directed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to shut down its gold trading activities.

The directive from SEC came just a few weeks after several disagreements between Menzgold and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) over the former’s operations.

The latest standoff with SEC triggered mass panic withdrawals from the firm, with customers besieging Menzgold’s East Legon office last Wednesday to demand their deposits.

The gold dealership firm subsequently bowed to the demands of SEC by suspending its gold trading activities, but assured that its operations will be open to the public today [September 19, 2018].

However, a fresh statement from Menzgold indicates that the suspension of its Gold Vault Market services has been extended following an inconclusive meeting with SEC.

READ ALSO: Public Support: ‘I stand with Menzgold’ – Ghanaians flood social media with support messages

“Following our correspondence with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), we regret to advice that the Gold Vault Market product will continue to be suspended until the September 28, 2018 to enable us reach a useful conclusion with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The inconvenience, cause by factors beyond our control is deeply regretted,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Menzgold has hired the services of top British legal firm, Baker and Mckenzie, as the company readies itself for a legal battle.