Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Official: Duffuor’s assets not being auctioned


Kwabena Duffuor Official: Duffuor’s assets not being auctioned

Documents making rounds on social media have it that the properties of the founder of distressed uniBank, which is currently being managed by KPMG upon the directive of the Central Bank, are being sold to new owners.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is not auctioning assets of its former governor Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to defray the cost of loans, a high placed source has said.

Documents making rounds on social media have it that the properties of the founder of distressed uniBank, which is currently being managed by KPMG upon the directive of the Central Bank, are being sold to new owners.

“We’ve not come to such conclusion,” the official who pleaded anonymity said. “Duffuor is a respected personality in this country and we need to give him that respect because he has really sacrificed his entire life for the nation.”

READ ALSO: Don't rejoice; VAT has been hiked through ‘backdoor’ – Seth Tekper

“Ignore the news making rounds. They are a figment of someone’s imagination. Let’s ignore those rumours and lies,” the top official stated.

Meanwhile, a close associate of the Duffuors is on record to have said: “uniBank at the moment is under Official Administration by KPMG, who are now playing the role of Management. The Shareholders are supposed to collaborate with them in the process and I have information that they are collaborating very well at this stage."

“I understand the Shareholders are getting ready to inject a lot of money very soon to make the bank stand well on its feet!”

READ ALSO: 2018 mid-year budget review presented by Ken Ofori-Atta

“The Official Administrator has been given a mandate by BoG and their time is not yet up. Why not contact them for any clarification instead of peddling falsehood,” the associate said in reaction to the media reports.

Dr. Duffuor is also the founder, president, and adviser to his company, House of Duffuor Assets (HODA) Holdings, which houses over 15 companies across several industries – including real estate, insurance, banking, and more. Star Assurance, one of Ghana’s largest insurance companies, is one of them. He worked for a number of banks (Governor of the Bank of Ghana 1997 -2001) and briefly with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as an Economist in the African Department. His largest holding is in UniBank, one of the largest banks in Ghana, which caters primarily to high and low net worth clients but has since been taken over by Bank of Ghana.

Dr. Duffuor also founded the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), a non-profit think-tank devoted to the provision of economic policy advice, after he exhibited grave concern about the fiscal policy decisions and management of Ghana’s public finances.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Nigeria To The World: Ex-Nigerian Minister appointed to Twitter’s board Nigeria To The World Ex-Nigerian Minister appointed to Twitter’s board
Ban On Fishing: Gov’t isn’t wicked – Prof Boateng Ban On Fishing Gov’t isn’t wicked – Prof Boateng
Taxes In Ghana: Don't rejoice; VAT has been hiked through ‘backdoor’ – Seth Tekper Taxes In Ghana Don't rejoice; VAT has been hiked through ‘backdoor’ – Seth Tekper
Full Text: 2018 mid-year budget review presented by Ken Ofori-Atta Full Text 2018 mid-year budget review presented by Ken Ofori-Atta
2018 Budget Review: Prepare to pay 35% tax if you earn 10k and above 2018 Budget Review Prepare to pay 35% tax if you earn 10k and above
2018 Budget Review: Cedi performing better under Akufo-Addo than under Mahama – Ofori-Atta 2018 Budget Review Cedi performing better under Akufo-Addo than under Mahama – Ofori-Atta

Recommended Videos

Nyantakyi Controversy Continues: Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi' Nyantakyi Controversy Continues Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi'
Business News: Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo Business News Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo
Business News: Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK Business News Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK



Top Articles

1 2018 Budget Review Prepare to pay 35% tax if you earn 10k and abovebullet
2 Taxes In Ghana Don't rejoice; VAT has been hiked through ‘backdoor’ –...bullet
3 2018 Budget Review Gov’t imposes tax on luxury vehiclesbullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
5 Economy Of Ghana Finance Minister presents mid-year budget...bullet
6 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
7 Kwabena Duffuor Official: Duffuor’s assets not being auctionedbullet
8 Uche Ofodile Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberiabullet
9 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according...bullet
10 Taxes In Ghana There will be no increase in VAT –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

BoG cancels acquisition of adb shares by Belstar & 3 others
 
Tax Hikes Majority to support tax increase
Taxes In Ghana Businesses threaten to pass on VAT, NHIS levy increase to consumers
These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana, so you know!
Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana, so you know!