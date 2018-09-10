Pulse.com.gh logo
Physician assistants on strike over salary discrepancies


Physician assistants in Ghana have declared a nationwide strike due to the government’s delay in resolving issues about their salary and other matters.

In a statement issued by the leadership of the Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GPAA), it directed that all physicians should stop providing services at the Outpatient Departments (OPDs) in the various hospitals.

“All physician assistants nationwide to effective Monday, 10th September 2018, withdraw all Out Patients Department (OPD) services as outlined in our road-map.”

The statement jointly signed by the Association’s President and acting General Secretary, Alhaji Chief Imoro Bandana II, and Peter Eyram Kuenyefu, said the decision has become necessary because the government and the sector agencies “have not shown any commitment to resolve the numerous problems presented.”

According to the Association, its main concerns are salary discrepancies, obsolete job description, poor conditions of service, career progression/advancement/specialization for physician assistants, financial clearance for both public and privately trained physician assistants, internship allowance,  NHIS medicine list among others.

“All members are to adhere to the 1st phase of the earlier road-map outlined. Leadership will not entertain any form of intimidation of its members by superiors,” the statement cautioned.

In April 2018, the physician assistants embarked on strike in protest of the arrest of their colleague allegedly connected to the death of four persons at the New Senchi Health Centre.

The four allegedly died after receiving some injections.

The Ghana Health Service said a Disease Control Officer, was the one who administered the contaminated injections to the patients, leading to the deaths.

But the Ghana Physician Assistants Association declared a nationwide sit-down strike arguing that there was a cover-up. Their colleague was eventually released by the police.

