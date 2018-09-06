Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

BOST board to be dissolved as power struggle and machinations deepen


Internal Wrangling BOST board to be dissolved as power struggle and machinations deepen

Questions have also been raised about how certain legal documents which were supposed to be confidential have found their way into the media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
BOST MD, George Mensah Okley play

BOST MD, George Mensah Okley

There seems to be a power struggle within the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) with pressure being mounted on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dissolve the current board.

It is gathered that the target which initially was John Kojo Arkoful, Head of Finance has now roped in the current Managing Director George Mensah Okley and the entire Board of BOST intense pressure to have all these top brass fired.

Some unnamed persons who hitherto the assumption of office of the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration were eyeing their positions, feel this is an opportune time for them to engage in what could pass for an image-smearing campaign to have them removed.

READ MORE: BOST Board Chair steps down over Sovereign Bank collapse

The situation is likely to incur more judgment debts for the company as persons the company is indebted to may be heading back to the courts over delayed payments and accrued interests, inside sources disclosed.

According to sources, the Board has particularly been targeted in the turf war because members appear to be on the side of the current Managing Director in order to avert further payments of judgment debts which appear to draw back the fortunes of the company.

play

 

Questions have also been raised about how certain legal documents which were supposed to be confidential have found their way into the media lending credence to the suspicion that some persons are on a destruction path in the pursuit of their parochial interests.

Whereas concerns have been raised about whether or not Springfield Energy deserves a huge amount of USD 3 million equivalent to GHS 14.4 million from BOST by some persons within, there is another deliberate attempt to run down Executive Director of the State Enterprise Commission they claim has no business sitting in the Boardroom to control the board meeting.

Fears are, however, rife the situation could spark tension as there also seem to be sustained efforts to incite employees against management which could grind the operations of the company to a halt.

READ MORE: Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage current BOST MD exposed

Meanwhile, the board of directors are yet to issue a press release on this matter as these faceless characters are not comfortable with the decision of the board to support the truth insisting George Mensah Okley has done absolutely nothing wrong in this transaction as the facts speak for itself.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Collapsed Banks: BoG to be blamed for banking crisis – Jinapor Collapsed Banks BoG to be blamed for banking crisis – Jinapor
Collapsed Banks: uniBank shareholders sued for GHc5.7 billion debt left Collapsed Banks uniBank shareholders sued for GHc5.7 billion debt left
Fake Electrical Appliances: Blame Standards Authority for ‘influx’ of fake electrical gadgets – Retailers Fake Electrical Appliances Blame Standards Authority for ‘influx’ of fake electrical gadgets – Retailers
Developing Ghana: ‘We’re trying to replicate China’s development model’ – Nana Addo Developing Ghana ‘We’re trying to replicate China’s development model’ – Nana Addo
Collapsed Banks: OccupyGhana objects to in-camera hearing Collapsed Banks OccupyGhana objects to in-camera hearing
Collapsed Banks: Fear of dismissal causes 2 CBG staff to steal GHS200K Collapsed Banks Fear of dismissal causes 2 CBG staff to steal GHS200K

Recommended Videos

Bilateral Relationship: $2 billion Sinohydro deal signed by Akufo-Addo in China Bilateral Relationship $2 billion Sinohydro deal signed by Akufo-Addo in China
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
Volkswagen: Germany likely to put up car manufacturing plant in Ghana Volkswagen Germany likely to put up car manufacturing plant in Ghana



Top Articles

1 Payment Delay Menzgold clients fume over delay in dividend paymentbullet
2 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings & Loans...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Collapsed Banks Fear of dismissal causes 2 CBG staff to steal GHS200Kbullet
5 Hotels AccorHotels acquires Mövenpick for €482mbullet
6 Industrialisation Germany likely to put up car manufacturing...bullet
7 Collapsed Banks uniBank shareholders sued for GHc5.7 billion...bullet
8 Banking Crisis Parliament decides not to probe directors...bullet
9 Infrastructure Development Akufo-Addo in China: $2...bullet
10 World Poverty Clock 2.8 million Ghanaians are living...bullet

Related Articles

Grievances NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash
Allegations Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage current BOST MD exposed
Banks Collapse Duncan Williams tells Christians to shut up on Otabil-Capital saga
Banks Merger 400 BEIGE bank staff sacked as restructure of Consolidated bank begins
Uber drivers threaten to strike again
Banks Collapse BOST Board Chair steps down over Sovereign Bank collapse
Theft 17 oil smugglers arrested
Ghana Politics Akufo-Addo fires Lands Commission boss
Working Government Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central Regional Minister
Paperless System Demand for papers at ports amount to corruption - Bawumia

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

$50bn centenary bond still at analysis stage – Govt
$50bn centenary bond still at analysis stage – Govt
How to create digital signature in word
How to create digital signature How to create digital signature in word
Volkswagen In Ghana VW plant to be set up by last quarter of 2018 – Pius Hadzide
Competition From VW Kantanka Automobile says it is not scared of competition