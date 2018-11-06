Price of sachet water goes up

news

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has announced that effective Monday (November 12, 2018) sachet water would be sold at 0.30 pesewas.

This is a 50% increase from the current price of 0.20 pesewas.

According to the national association, the increment is due to the rise in production cost among other factors.

The national association agreed on the price increase after it held a consultation between the national leadership and all regional associations of sachet water producers.

In a statement signed by NASPAWAP’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kwame Agyapon Ntra said a bag of sachet water will now be sold at 3.50p from all trucks and water depots.

“The price review has been necessitated by the rising cost of production and distribution."

“We solicit the co-operation of the general public to make this a success.”

The announcement comes a day after the Eastern Regional Sachet Water Producers Association increased the price of sachet water from GH¢2 per bag to GH¢3 at factory price.