Quiz: Will you become rich or broke in future?

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh
If you are rich, you want to be richer. If you are hustling now, you want to make it big in the near future. Answer these questions honestly and we will tell whether you will be rich or remain broke.

When you’re paid your monthly salary, what is the first thing you spend on?

Pay utility bills
Buy data
Give yourself a treat
Spend on your partner

What is your favourite social media channel?

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
LinkedIn

What is your favourite meal?

Gobe with plenty gari(beans and plantian)
Kenkey with fish
Jollof with Chicken
Waakye with all its accompaniments

Complete the sentence. "I am so hot ..."

You can't touch me
You wish I was your friend
You are just a nobody in my space
I don't care about anybody

Who is your favourite celebrity?

Jackie Appiah
Sarkodie
Nana Ama Mcbrown
King Promise

Which of the following will you prefer in a partner?

Rich, beautiful/handsome and connected
Go-getter, smart and simple
Fashionista, foodie and workaholic
Traveller, sociable and crazy

Which entrepeneur in Ghana do you look upto?

Dr Osei Kwame Despite
Ibrahim Mahama
Kennedy Agyepong
Joana Gyan
Your score: Broke
Have you seen where your laziness has brought you. Change and be rich
Your score: Rich
Rich niga sh*t. Remember to spend wisely or you'll go broke
Your score: Middle class
Be rich or broke. You can't b inbetween na middle class people can worry too much ( mo ha adwen dodo)
Your score: Huslter
Hustle oooo! Money is blood
Source: Pulse Ghana
