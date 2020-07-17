Quiz: Will you become rich or broke in future?
If you are rich, you want to be richer. If you are hustling now, you want to make it big in the near future. Answer these questions honestly and we will tell whether you will be rich or remain broke.
When you’re paid your monthly salary, what is the first thing you spend on?
Pay utility bills
Buy data
Give yourself a treat
Spend on your partner
What is your favourite social media channel?
What is your favourite meal?
Gobe with plenty gari(beans and plantian)
Kenkey with fish
Jollof with Chicken
Waakye with all its accompaniments
Complete the sentence. "I am so hot ..."
You can't touch me
You wish I was your friend
You are just a nobody in my space
I don't care about anybody
Which of the following will you prefer in a partner?
Rich, beautiful/handsome and connected
Go-getter, smart and simple
Fashionista, foodie and workaholic
Traveller, sociable and crazy
Which entrepeneur in Ghana do you look upto?
Have you seen where your laziness has brought you. Change and be rich
Share your score:
Rich niga sh*t. Remember to spend wisely or you'll go broke
Share your score:
Be rich or broke. You can't b inbetween na middle class people can worry too much ( mo ha adwen dodo)
Share your score:
Hustle oooo! Money is blood
Share your score:
