SSNIT assures public that their contributions are safe

Earlier reports in the media suggested that the contributions of workers were being diverted to treasury bills for personal gains. But a press statement issued by SSNIT says that its systems make it impossible for any funds to be diverted.
However, SSNIT said the reports are untrue and must be disregarded.
In a statement, SNNIT said its current system makes it impossible for funds of contributors to be diverted.
“Systems put in place by the trust make it impossible for workers’ contributions to be diverted, hence it is totally untrue that SSNIT is diverting contributor’s monies into treasury bills for personal gains by some individuals.”
The statement added that ‘the management of SSNIT is assuring all contributors that their social security contributions and pensions are safe. Contributors should, therefore, ignore the call for them to rush to check their statement. The message, therefore, has no basis, is totally false, and must be disregarded.”