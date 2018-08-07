news

Nine former employees of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) have been charged with causing financial loss to the state to the tune of GHS 238,000.

They have been charged because they used fake certificates to gain employment at SSNIT and have received unjustified salaries to the tune of GHS238,888.78.

They were put before an Accra Circuit Court where seven of them pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to forge official documents, possession of forged documents, forgery of official document and money laundering.

The court, presided over by Mrs Afi Agbanu Kudormor, admitted each of the suspects to bail in the sum of GHS80,000 with two sureties each to appear again on 21 August.

Narrating the case in court, the prosecution said the management of SSNIT, acting on information that some employees secured their employment using fake certificates, decided to conduct background checks and vet various certificates of its staff.



In the process, the accused persons were identified and handed over to the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) for further investigation.





In the case of Sylvia Ama Boh, investigations revealed she was employed on 6 December 2016 as an Assistant Benefits Officer Two with the Kade branch of SSNIT and that she presented a bachelor’s degree in Information Studies and Economics with Second Class Upper honours although she obtained a third class.

The accused persons are Sylvia Ama Boh, Brenda Bannerman, Joyce Abena Donkor, Susana Okine, a.k.a. Tetteh Susana; Eric Dzokoto, Javanael Anthony Asmah, Lawrence Obuoba a.k.a. Gbeney Lawrence Obuoba, Richmond Ampah and Prince Yeboah-Kodie.

The prosecution said the accused between 2016 and 2017 received an unjustified salary totalling GHS238,888.78, thereby causing financial loss to the state.