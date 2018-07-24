Pulse.com.gh logo
Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today


The four persons are alleged to have contributed to the state losing millions of dollars over the SSNIT OBS software.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ernest Thompson is set to be arranged before court today for his role in a $72m software scandal.

Thompson is expected to stand trial alongside the former Head of IT Department, Caleb Kwaku Afaglo; former OBS project manager; John Hagan Mensah and Juliet Hasana Kramah of IT Company, Perfect Business System

The four persons are alleged to have contributed to the state losing millions of dollars over the SSNIT OBS software.

EOCO started investigating SSNIT in August 2017 after it became public knowledge that the Trust paid $72 million on the procurement and installation of a software and other hardware systems known as the Operational Business Suite (OBS) to digitize SSNIT’s operations.

Investigations showed that the General Manager of MIS at SSNIT, Caleb Afaglo, who was appointed to the position in 2015, applied to the job with fake degrees.

He was interdicted by the management of the Trust over suspicions that his Bachelors’, Masters’ and Doctorate degrees were fake.

EOCO conducted raids in his house, seized his passport and froze his bank account to commence investigations into his qualifications.

