The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin said that former Preisdent John Mahama should not have appointed Dr Omane Boamah as Communications Minister during his tenure as Head of State.

Mr Bagbin who was speaking to NDC delegates in the Volta Region said Dr Omane Boamah was not a better option for the Communication Ministry because he was a stammerer.

He observed that even though Dr Omane Boamah is brilliant, he is a born stammerer which does not make him the best option for the position he was appointed to.

He added that such an appointment made by Mr Mahama at the time was one of such unpopular decisions that cost the party.

“It is not the chief that speaks, it is a linguist…and so when you are a leader, you must have a good linguist. When Prof was in power, Haruna Iddrisu was our linguist in charge of communications right.”

“When my brother John came to power he substituted him for Dr Omane who is a natural stammerer” he added.

“You know he is a very intelligent boy, smart but when he is speaking he wastes time in coming out. Ghanaians don’t have that much patience. They are always looking at those that are rattling. Even though you may have a good message you will not succeed in marketing that good because somebody from the other side rattling so we came down.”

However, Mr Bagbin promised that he will do better if he is elected as flagbearer of NDC and subsequently president of Ghana.

He said that his background as a student of governance and leadership, will not allow him make some of these mistakes.

“I studied governance and leadership up to the master’s level so I have some of these things at hand so we want to practice them.”