UT’s Kofi Amoabeng defrauded us - Lushann Energy CEO alleges


UT Bank Collapse UT’s Kofi Amoabeng defrauded us - Lushann Energy CEO alleges

Kofi Amoabeng accused Lushann Energy, owners of Saltpond Offshore Oil Company, of owing UT to the tune Of 84 million dollars leading to the fall of the bank.

Chief Executive Officer of defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng play

Chief Executive Officer of defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng

The Chief Executive Officer of Lushann International Energy limited has accused the founder of the defunct UT Bank of money laundering.

His response comes after Prince Kofi Amoabeng alleged that his firm contributed to the collapse of the indigenous bank.

Kofi Amoabeng accused Lushann Energy, owners of Saltpond Offshore Oil Company, of owing UT to the tune Of 84 million dollars leading to the fall of the bank.

However, addressing a press conference Sintim Aboagye said Mr Amoabeng rather colluded with staff of his company to defraud him of millions of dollars.

Mr Aboagye alleged that UT bank opened several accounts in the name of his company without their consent and then transferred the monies into offshore accounts.

“The claim that Lushann was indebted to UT bank to the tune of GHc84 million is not true. It was the other way round. It was UT bank which colluded with two former employees of Lushann to rip off Lushann and the Ghana government. Kofi Amoabeng the Chief Executive Officer of UT bank defrauded Lushann and Ghana government to the tune of $102, 418, 204, approximately $102million. When he colluded with Kennedy Oham, a former project manager of Solpol producing company limited, Amoabeng falsely misrepresented Oham Company, Eclipser Energy, as a local subsidiary of Lushann and issued bank guarantee to enable the company to defraud Ghana.”

“Amoabeng through an arrangement with Osencial Energy limited engaged in money laundering involving GHC61million using the name of Lushann. UT bank colluded in a theft of two shipments of crude oil worth about $2million belonging to the government of Ghana,” Mr Aboagye alleged.

Mr. Amoabeng is yet to comment on the allegations.

