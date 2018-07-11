Pulse.com.gh logo
We’ve not dismissed 200 workers - TOR


  • Published:
The Management of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has denied media reports that it has fired some 200 workers of the company.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Manager of TOR, Kingsley Antwi-Boasiako said that no permanent worker of the company has been sacked.

He rather explained that “the contract duration of some casual workers who were engaged during the extensive shutdown maintenance in 2017 to assist in various aspects of repair works on the processing plants for a specific period of time have elapsed.”

His response comes after media reports on Tuesday suggested that many casual workers at TOR have been dismissed.

But according to TOR, the allegations are untrue, and that the company is not embarking on any such retrenchment exercise as erroneously alleged in the news item.

Read the full statement below

REJOINDER- TOR SACKS 200 WORKERS

Our attention has been drawn to a news item captioned “TOR SACKS 200 WORKERS” making rounds in the media.

We wish to emphatically state that these allegations are untrue and that TOR is not embarking on any such retrenchment exercise as erroneously alleged in the news item.

It is instructive to note that no permanent worker at TOR has been sacked and that all TOR employees are currently at post working.

We would, however, like to place on record that the contract duration of some casual workers who were engaged during the extensive shutdown maintenance in 2017 to assist in various aspects of repair works on the processing plants for a specific period of time has elapsed.

For records, TOR respects the labour law as well as the right of these workers and would not in any way violate what the law requires or exploit these casual workers.

TOR is currently working, offering product quality analysis for third parties, storage tankage services, throughput services and loading rack services among others.

We wish to assure the general public TOR is a responsible company, potentially viable and has the support of government to secure parcels of crude oil for processing at the refinery’s processing plants.

Kingsley Antwi-Boasiako (Ph. D)

Public Affairs Manager

