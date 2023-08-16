10-year-old girl marries lover to fulfil her dream before dying of cancer days later (photos)

Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is the most common childhood cancer, which occurs when a bone marrow cell develops errors in its DNA. Symptoms may include enlarged lymph nodes, bruising, fever, bone pain, bleeding from the gums and frequent infections.

As if having such a distressing condition was not overwhelming enough, doctors later told little Emma’s parents that her cancer was incurable, adding she had just days to die.

Heartbreaking as the news of their lovely daughter’s death prediction might have been to them, Emma’s parents thought it fulfilling to arrange for her dream wedding to her lover before she finally gave up the ghost.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After being told the heartbreaking news, Emma’s parents decided to set about making her dream of marrying her boyfriend a reality.

“Emma and ten-year-old Daniel Marshall Christopher Williams Junior, also known as DJ, had once attempted to get hitched during their lunch break at school when they were just eight.

“Family and friends gathered to put on the dream ‘wedding’ in June, with more than 100 guests in attendance,” LadBible shared on its Instagram page on Tuesday, August 15.