21-year-old fetish priest killed by unknown assailants at Saltpond

Identified only as Michael, some eyewitnesses suspect he might have been killed due to his alleged stealing activities for which he had been on the radar of many people in the area.

“We found out this morning that an individual has been killed around the Saltpond Anglican Basic School area. His stealing activities in the community where he stays got him a lot of enemies. He also practices as a fetish priest and did a lot of magic. At one point, he stole someone’s mobile phone and left for Accra. But he came back later to the area and went to Saltpond Zongo to steal.

“He was on the radar of the people of that area who threatened to kill him anytime they see him. We woke up in the morning to see his lifeless body close to the refuse dump. His head had been slashed with a sharp object, and other parts of his body were badly damaged. For now, we can’t tell if he really went to steal or not but he hasn’t got a good name in the community,” citinewsroom.com quotes one eyewitness as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael’s body was discovered in the wee hours of Tuesday, August 1, 2023, with parts of his head sliced with a sharp weapon and his legs bound with a rope.