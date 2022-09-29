40-year-old man sentenced to 5 months imprisonment for stealing wheelbarrow

However, the Judge, Ishaq Hassan, gave the convict an option of a N10,000 fine but warned him to desist from committing a crime in the future.

The prosecutor, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that one Imuran Idris of Nyanya Market, Abuja, filed a complaint against Elagwu at the Nyanya Police Station on Sept. 19.

“The complainant alleged that on the same date while raining, he decided to park his wheelbarrow, valued at N20,000 in front of a shop.

“Before he knew what was happening, the convict stole the said wheelbarrow.

“However, the convict was caught in the process of looking for a buyer and the wheelbarrow was recovered from him,” Osho said, as quoted by NAN.

He told the court that Elagwu’s offence breached Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The convict would either raise money to pay the fine or spend the next five months of his life in prison.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, the Gender-based Circuit Court in Accra has remanded a 36-year-old man, Isaac Tettey, into police custody following allegations that he had sex with his 13-year-old biological daughter through her anus and vagina.

On Monday, September 26, the Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann, remanded the suspect to re-appear on October 3, 2022, for his plea to be taken.

According to starrfm.com.gh, Tetteh, who is said to be a trader, was arraigned on three provisional charges of incest, defilement, and unnatural knowledge of his daughter.

The court remanded him because the prosecutor, DSP Agnes Boafo, said that her outfit was still conducting further investigations into the matter.

“My Lord, we do not intend to take the plea of the accused. We sent the victim to the hospital, and she is menstruating, and the medical doctor said that they could not examine her until the blood flow stops,” DSP Boafo told the court.