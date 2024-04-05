45-year-old NDC communicator allegedly stabbed to death by his wife

A friend of the deceased, identified as George, confirmed the tragic incident to Accra-based Adom FM on Friday, April 5, 2024.

According to George, the eldest son of the deceased sought help from him upon discovering his father had been stabbed.

Rushing to the scene, George found his friend lying in a pool of blood with severe chest wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So I rushed to his house because we are neighbors; I call him Borga, and so when I got there he was lying in a pool of blood but still breathing. He was stabbed in his chest and so it was deep. I don't have a car, so I rushed to get a car, and we sent him to the hospital," he said.

Despite efforts to transport him to the hospital, Osei Yaw Akoto succumbed to his injuries within 15 minutes of arriving at the Asante Mampong Government Hospital.

George mentioned that the deceased and his wife, both educators by profession, often engaged in quarrels, but the escalation to a fatal outcome was incomprehensible.