7,000 donkey penises meant for export seized at airport, owner flees

Sambo Dangaladima, the customs controller at Murtala Muhammed airport, said that his men found the donkey penises in the animal export section of the facility.

He explained that the smell of the package triggered the suspicion of the officials at the airport, so they decided to search further, leading to the discovery.

It is reported that donkey parts are in high demand in China, where they are used to make traditional medicine, but their exportation is illegal in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, recently, an Ethiopian Airlines flight missed landing as the two pilots fell asleep while flying at 37,000 feet above the ground.

According to Aviation Herald, the flight was flying from Sudan’s Khartoum to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on Monday when the scary incident occurred.

The Boeing 737’s autopilot system kept the plane cruising at 37,000 feet, and the plane could not land when it got to the airport at Addis Ababa.

The Aviation Herald reports that Air Traffic Control (ATC) raised an alert when flight ET343 approached the airport but did not start the descent.

The outlet reported further that the ATC tried to contact the pilots several times but to no avail.

The pilots only woke up after the plane overflew the runway where it was supposed to land, causing the disconnection of the autopilot, which then sparked an alarm.