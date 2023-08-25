84-year-old man butchers 75-year-old wife to death for denying him sex, blames anger

He was arrested and subsequently paraded on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

“In the afternoon of last Saturday, while we were in the house, I picked a cutlass and cut her all over her body. I did it in anger because she was not obeying me. I wanted people to know of it. I regretted killing my wife, after committing the crime,” Pulse.ng quotes Ahuwa to have confessed.

Explaining the motive behind killing his wife with whom he has seven children, he alleged that beyond starving him of sex, his now deceased wife was allegedly cheating on him.

“My wife was not listening to me. Anytime I asked her to come and sleep with me, she always declined. We have seven children together, five boys and two girls. I reported the matter to my family and her family, but she failed to listen to them and continued her old ways.

“I was hearing information that some pastors were sleeping with her. Each time I demanded sex, she would either tell me she was sick or she had an ulcer, yet I was hearing rumours that she was sleeping with other men, and I did not have money to carry prostitutes,” Ahuwa alleged.